BRIEF-Debenhams says no plans to close more stores

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Debenhams:

* CFO SAYS NO FURTHER PLANS TO CLOSE MORE STORES THAN 10 ALREADY ANNOUNCED

* CEO SAYS CUSTOMERS “CAME LATER TO CHRISTMAS”, SAYS COMPANY HELD GROUND IN CLOTHING

* CEO SAYS IN HINDSIGHT GIFTING CATEGORY NEEDED TO BE MORE “PREMIUM”

* CFO SAYS NET DEBT NOW MAY BE SLIGHTLY HIGHER, BUT HAS NO CONCERNS ABOUT BALANCE SHEET

* CFO SAYS WILL TAKE ANOTHER LOOK AT STORE PORTFOLIO AT HALF YEAR, FULL YEAR STAGES

* CFO SAYS NO CHANGE TO INVESTMENT PLANS

* CFO SAYS WILL REVIEW CENTRAL FUNCTIONS TO DELIVER FURTHER 5 MILLION STG OF SAVINGS