April 19 (Reuters) - Debenhams:

* CFO SAYS RESIGNATION HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH CONFIDENCE IN TURNAROUND PLAN - “IT’S A GOOD PLAN”

* CEO SAYS SPORTS DIRECT/MIKE ASHLEY SUPPORTIVE OF STRATEGY

* SHARES DOWN 8 PERCENT AFTER H1 PROFIT SLUMP, DIVIDEND CUT, NEW FY WARNING Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)