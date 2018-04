BRIEF-Debica Corrects FY net profit Due To Accounting Error

April 12 (Reuters) - FIRMA OPONIARSKA DEBICA SA:

* CORRECTS ITS FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO 120.2 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 124.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SAYS CORRECTION IS DUE TO ACCOUNTING ERROR OF CO

* SAYS THE VALUE OF DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS AS OF DEC. 31 SHOULD BE CORRECTED TO 6.9 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SAYS THE VALUE OF DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSET RESERVE AS OF DEC. 31 SHOULD BE CORRECTED TO 17.3 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 17.7 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE COMPANY WILL PUBLISH THE CORRECTED Q4 REPORT IN A SEPARATE REPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)