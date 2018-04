BRIEF-DebtX Says CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March

April 25 (Reuters) - DebtX:

* DEBTX: CMBS LOAN PRICES INCREASED IN MARCH

* DEBTX SAYS PRICES OF COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS UNDERLYING CMBS POSTED A MODEST INCREASE IN MARCH

* DEBTX SAYS ESTIMATED PRICE OF WHOLE LOANS SECURING THE CMBS UNIVERSE ROSE TO 96.7 PERCENT AT END OF MARCH, FROM 96.5 PERCENT AT END OF FEB

* DEBTX SAYS PRICES OF WHOLE LOANS SECURING CMBS UNIVERSE WERE 98.1 PERCENT IN MARCH 2017

* DEBTX SAYS LOAN PRICES IN CMBS UNIVERSE HAVE REMAINED IN A NARROW RANGE OVER PAST YEAR

* DEBTX SAYS SLIGHT INCREASE IN LOAN PRICES IN CMBS UNIVERSE IN MARCH WAS DRIVEN BY A MINOR DECREASE IN U.S. TREASURIES AND A MODEST FLATTENING OF YIELD CURVE Source text for Eikon: