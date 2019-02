BRIEF-December Global Air Passenger Traffic Up 5.3 Pct - IATA

Feb 7 (Reuters) -

* GLOBAL AIR PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN TERMS OF REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETRES UP 6.5 PERCENT IN FY 2018– IATA

* “2018 WAS ANOTHER YEAR OF STRONG PASSENGER DEMAND, AS AVIATION CONTINUED TO SUPPORT THE GLOBAL ECONOMY. WE EXPECT SIMILAR, IF SOMEWHAT MODERATING PERFORMANCE IN 2019” - IATA CEO

* GLOBAL AIR PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN TERMS OF REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETRES UP 5.3 PERCENT IN DEC– IATA

* FY LOAD FACTOR EDGED UP 0.3 PERCENTAGE POINT TO A RECORD 81.9%, EXCEEDING PREVIOUS HIGH SET IN 2017 - IATA Source text: bit.ly/2Bqfs1V (Gdynia Newsroom)