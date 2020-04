April 29 (Reuters) - DECEUNINCK NV:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTED MR. MARCEL KLEPFISCH, VICE-CHAIRMAN, AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY AND OF THE NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO A HIGHER NUMBER OF INFECTIONS IN THIS FACILITY, IT WAS DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY REDUCE PRODUCTION ACTIVITY Source text: bit.ly/2WbKR1E Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)