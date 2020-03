BRIEF-Deceuninck Says Will Propose Not To Pay Any Dividend Over The Year 2019

March 20 (Reuters) - DECEUNINCK NV:

* IMPACT AND COUNTER-MEASURES CORONA VIRUS

* WE SEE AN INCREASING NUMBER OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS IN EUROPE BEING SUSPENDED WHICH WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT OUR INDUSTRY

* ALTHOUGH IT REMAINS DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY THE LIKELY SLOWDOWN, WE HAVE BEEN TAKING IMMEDIATE ACTION TO REDUCE OUR COST BASE

* PRODUCTION SITES IN BELGIUM AND FRANCE HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* IN THIS CONTEXT, THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE NOT TO PAY ANY DIVIDEND OVER THE YEAR 2019, CONTRARY TO WHAT HAS BEEN COMMUNICATED ON FEBRUARY 20, 2020

* UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020 HAVE BEEN STRONG WITH SALES GROWING 12%