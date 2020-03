March 17 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* DECHRA ACQUIRES WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO MIRATAZ (R)

* TO BUY RIGHTS TO MIRATAZ FROM KINDRED BIOSCIENCES FOR USD43.0 MILLION AND A ROYALTY ON FUTURE SALES

* ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED FROM GROUP’S EXISTING CASH AND BORROWING FACILITIES

* DESPITE EQUITY MARKET CONDITIONS, CHANGING DEVELOPMENTS ON VIRUS, BUSINESS REMAINS ROBUST, STRONG BALANCE SHEET & CASH FLOW