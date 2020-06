June 4 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* DECHRA PHARM PLC - RESULTS OF PLACING OF ORDINARY SHARES

* DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS - TOTAL OF 5.1 MILLION PLACING SHARES OF EXISTING ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO, HAVE BEEN PLACED BY INVESTEC BANK

* DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - PLACING PRICE OF 2600 PENCE REPRESENTS A DISCOUNT OF 5.3 PER CENT.