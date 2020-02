BRIEF-Dechra Pharma Says Prolonged Interruption In China From COVID-19 Would Lead To Co Being "Out Of Stocks"

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - HY OPERATING PROFIT 23.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 17 MILLION STG

* DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - DECLARE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 10.29 PENCE PER SHARE

* DECHRA - OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS, ALTHOUGH PERFORMANCE IN NORTH AMERICA WILL REMAIN CHALLENGING

* DECHRA HY REVENUE 248.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 231.4 MILLION STG

* DECHRA - ASSESSING POTENTIAL IMPACT ON GROUP OF COVID-19 VIRUS, IF ANY

* DECHRA - HAVE NO DIRECT OR INDIRECT REVENUES IN CHINA AND CO HAS SUFFICIENT INVENTORY OF CHINESE SOURCED MATERIALS TO DEAL WITH NEAR TERM SUPPLY

* DECHRA - PROLONGED PERIOD OF INTERRUPTION IN CHINA WOULD LEAD TO CO BEING "OUT OF STOCKS"