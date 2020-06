June 3 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* DECHRA PHARM PLC - PROPOSED PLACING OF ORDINARY SHARES

* DECHRA PHARMA - TO CONDUCT A NON-PRE-EMPTIVE PLACING OF UP TO 5.1 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* PLACING WILL BE CONDUCTED THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS

* DECHRA - IMMEDIATE DEPLOYMENT OF PART OF NET PROCEEDS OF PLACING TO FUND OSURNIA ACQUISITION