Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF PLACING ANNOUNCED EARLIER TODAY​

* DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS- ‍TOTAL OF 5,121,952 ORDINARY SHARES OF 1 PENCE EACH IN DECHRA HAVE BEEN PLACED BY INVESTEC AT A PRICE OF 2050 PENCE PER SHARE​

* ‍PLACING RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY £105M​