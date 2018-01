Jan 9 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* ‍TRADING IN PERIOD WAS STRONG AND IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍REPORTED GROUP REVENUE FOR PERIOD INCREASED BY C.10.5% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE (CER) (C.11.5% AT ACTUAL EXCHANGE RATE (AER))​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: