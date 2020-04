BRIEF-Decibel Announces Extension Of Annual Financial Filings And Resignation Of Chief Financial Officer

April 27 (Reuters) - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc:

* ANNOUNCES THE EXTENSION OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL FILINGS, FINANCIAL UPDATE AND RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* TAYLOR ETHANS, CFO AND CO-FOUNDER, HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS CFO OF DECIBEL EFFECTIVE MAY 4

* HAS APPOINTED STUART BOUCHER AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2020, AND HAS INITIATED A SEARCH PROCESS

* ANTICIPATES THAT IT WILL BE ABLE TO COMPLETE ANNUAL FILINGS NO LATER THAN MAY 29, 2020