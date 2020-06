June 19 (Reuters) - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc:

* DECIBEL ANNOUNCES Q1 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS REFLECTING FIRST FULL QUARTER OF CONTRIBUTIONS FROM MERGER

* DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC - TOTAL NET REVENUE FOR Q1 OF $5.0 MILLION, A $4.5 MILLION INCREASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: