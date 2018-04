BRIEF-Deciphera Pharma Expects To Start Late-Stage Study In Patients With Gastric Tract Tumors In Second Half Of 2018

April 17 (Reuters) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PRECLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATE THAT DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS’ DCC-2618 EXHIBITS BROADER INHIBITION PROFILE AGAINST PRIMARY AND SECONDARY DRUG-RESISTANT MUTATIONS IN GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMORS (GIST) COMPARED TO APPROVED AND INVESTIGATIONAL AGENTS

* DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS - DCC-2618 DEMONSTRATED BROADEST PROFILE OF INHIBITION OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY KIT MUTATIONS AND PRIMARY PDGFRΑ MUTATIONS

* DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 REGISTRATION STUDY IN 2(ND) LINE GIST PATIENTS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA FROM ONGOING INVICTUS STUDY IN 2019