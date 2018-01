Jan 4 (Reuters) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATES PHASE 3 CLINICAL STUDY WITH DCC-2618 IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMORS (“INVICTUS” STUDY)

* DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECT TO REPORT TOP-LINE RESULTS IN 2019 AND, IF SUCCESSFUL, THE PHASE 3 STUDY COULD SERVE AS BASIS FOR NDS