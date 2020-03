BRIEF-Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Q4 Loss Per Share $1.31

March 9 (Reuters) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.31

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-1.18 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS - INTRIGUE PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDY OF RIPRETINIB IN SECOND-LINE GIST EXPECTED TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* ENDED 2019 WITH CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $579.6 MILLION

* DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS - NDA FOR RIPRETINIB FOR TREATMENT OF ADVANCED GIST ACCEPTED FOR PRIORITY REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH PDUFA DATE OF AUGUST 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: