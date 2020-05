May 29 (Reuters) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PRESENTATIONS OF POSITIVE PATIENT REPORTED OUTCOMES RESULTS FROM INVICTUS PHASE 3 STUDY OF QINLOCKTM (RIPRETINIB) IN PATIENTS WITH FOURTH-LINE ADVANCED GIST AT THE ASCO 2020 VIRTUAL SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM

* DECIPHERA - PATIENTS RECEIVING QINLOCK FOR FOURTH-LINE GIST SHOW IMPROVED QUALITY OF LIFE & BETTER PHYSICAL & ROLE FUNCTIONING VERSUS DECLINE IN PLACEBO