Feb 12 (Reuters) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION ACCEPTANCE OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION AND PRIORITY REVIEW FOR RIPRETINIB IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMORS

* DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW AND SETS PDUFA DATE OF AUGUST 13, 2020