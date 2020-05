BRIEF-Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Presents Preliminary Data From Phase 1B/2 Study Of Rebastinib In Patients With Advanced Endometrial Cancer

May 29 (Reuters) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS PRELIMINARY DATA FROM PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF REBASTINIB IN COMBINATION WITH PACLITAXEL IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED ENDOMETRIAL CANCER AT THE ASCO 2020 VIRTUAL SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM

