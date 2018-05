May 8 (Reuters) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.66

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.65 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* “STUDY IN 2(ND)-LINE GIST ON TRACK TO COMMENCE LATER THIS YEAR” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: