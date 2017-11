BRIEF-Deckers Brands​ announces board actions to resolve Marcato lawsuit

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Deckers Brands​:

* Deckers announces board action to address and resolve Marcato lawsuit

* Deckers Brands​ - board urges stockholders to vote “for” all 9 of Deckers’ directors

* Deckers - board approved amendment to credit facility to prevent “event of default” if majority of Marcato’s director nominees were to be elected

* Deckers Brands - ‍board disabled acceleration of equity awards and compensation arrangements under some compensation plans​

* Deckers Brands - ‍board determined that Marcato's director nominees, if elected, would be "continuing directors"​