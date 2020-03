BRIEF-Deckers Outdoor Says UGG Stores In N.America, Europe & Sanuk Store In Orlando To Be Temporarily Closed

March 17 (Reuters) - Deckers Outdoor Corp:

* DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP - UGG STORES IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE & SANUK STORE IN ORLANDO, WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED BEGINNING MARCH 17 THROUGH MARCH 31

* DECKERS OUTDOOR - HAS PROACTIVELY SHIFTED CORPORATE EMPLOYEES TO A WORK FROM HOME STATUS AS APPROPRIATE

* DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP - CURRENTLY, ECOMMERCE OPERATIONS OF COMPANY’S BRANDS REMAIN OPEN TO CONSUMERS

* DECKERS OUTDOOR - RETAIL EMPLOYEES AT UGG STORES IN N. AMERICA, EUROPE, & SANUK STORE IN ORLANDO, WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE PAY, BENEFITS DURING TEMPORARY CLOSURE PERIOD