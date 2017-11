Nov 27 (Reuters) - Deckers Outdoor Corp:

* DECKERS PROVIDES UPDATE ON BOARD REFRESHMENT PROCESS

* DECKERS OUTDOOR SAYS ‍INTENDS TO APPOINT AT LEAST TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS BY ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS​

* - ‍APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTORS WILL COINCIDE WITH AN EQUAL NUMBER OF RETIREMENTS FROM EXISTING BOARD​

* SAYS ‍IS WORKING WITH A LEADING DIRECTOR SEARCH FIRM ON BOARD REFRESHMENT PROCESS​

* SAYS ‍EXPECTS TO HOLD ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING IN SEPTEMBER 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: