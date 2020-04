BRIEF-Dedalus France FY Net Result Group Share Down At 0.8 Million Euros

April 30 (Reuters) - DEDALUS FRANCE SA:

* RECORDED IN 2019 A CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER OF 55,203 K€ AGAINST 34,137 K€ IN 2018

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 0.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IMPACT RELATED TO COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS COULD LEAD TO DELAYS IN CERTAIN PROJECTS UNDERTAKEN BY DEDALUS FRANCE CUSTOMERS

* ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS, FIRST-QUARTER 2020 SALES SHOULD THUS BE SLIGHTLY DOWN, DESPITE A START TO THE YEAR PROMISING