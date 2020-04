BRIEF-Deep Yellow Says To Date, Covid-19 Expected To Have Minimal Impact On Ops In Namibia

April 6 (Reuters) - Deep Yellow Ltd:

* DEEP YELLOW LTD - TO DATE, COVID-19 IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON OPERATIONS IN NAMIBIA

* DEEP YELLOW LTD - BOARD APPROVED REVISED BUDGET THAT INCLUDES LABOUR COST REDUCTION ACROSS CO UP UNTIL END OF JUNE 2020

* DEEP YELLOW LTD - REVISED BUDGET ALSO INCLUDES A PROPOSED REDUCTION OF DIRECTORS’ FEES

* DEEP YELLOW LTD - ACTIVITIES WHICH DO NOT IMPACT PROGRESS OF TUMAS PFS AND SELECTED M&A ASSESSMENT WILL BE SUSPENDED