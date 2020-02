BRIEF-Deere & Co Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $1.63

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Deere & Co:

* FULL-YEAR EARNINGS FORECAST UNCHANGED.

* U.S. FARM SECTOR SHOWS EARLY SIGNS OF STABILIZATION

* QTRLY NET SALES AND REVENUE $7.63 BILLION VERSUS $7.98 BILLION

* VOLUNTARY EMPLOYEE-SEPARATION PROGRAM’S TOTAL PRETAX EXPENSE RECOGNIZED IN Q1 2020 WAS $127 MILLION

* FARMER CONFIDENCE, THOUGH STILL SUBDUED, IMPROVED DUE IN PART TO HOPES FOR RELAXATION OF TRADE TENSIONS & HIGHER AGRICULTURAL EXPORTS

* DEERE - ACTIVITY IN CONSTRUCTION SECTOR SLOWED LEADING TO LOWER SALES & PROFIT FOR CONSTRUCTION & FORESTRY DIVISION IN QUARTER

* DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO DECLINE 5 TO 10 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2020

* QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF NET SALES $4,486 MILLION VERSUS $4,681 MILLION

* DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE DOWN 10% TO 15% FOR 2020

* QTRLY CONSTRUCTION & FORESTRY NET SALES $2,044 MILLION VERSUS $2,260 MILLION

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.41 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FISCAL 2020 EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS CAP EX OF ABOUT $1.1 BILLION

* BUSINESSES ARE AFFECTED BY SPREAD OF MAJOR EPIDEMICS (INCLUDING CORONAVIRUS) AND RESPONSES TO EPIDEMICS Source: (bit.ly/2HIYCy7) Further company coverage: