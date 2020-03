BRIEF-Deere & Co Withdraws Financial Outlook For 2020 Provided In Its Form 8-K Filed On February 21, 2020

March 23 (Reuters) - Deere & Co:

* DEERE & CO - WITHDRAWING FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2020 PROVIDED IN ITS FORM 8-K FILED ON FEBRUARY 21, 2020

* DEERE & CO - WITHDRAWING FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2020 PROVIDED IN ITS FORM 10-Q FILED ON FEBRUARY 27, 2020.

* DEERE & CO - MAGNITUDE OF COVID-19 IMPACT COULD BE MATERIAL

* DEERE & CO - WILL CONTINUE ITS DOMESTIC OPERATIONS AND PLANS TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN OTHER PARTS OF WORLD TO EXTENT POSSIBLE

* DEERE & CO - CERTAIN OF COMPANY’S FACILITIES ARE REDUCING OPERATIONS

* DEERE & CO - SOME FACILITIES ARE TEMPORARILY SHUTTING DOWN OPERATIONS DUE TO EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS.