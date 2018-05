BRIEF-Deere Says Replacement Demand Continues To Drive Farm Equipment Sales

May 18 (Reuters) - Deere & Co:

* DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES - CONF CALL

* DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT

* DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018

* DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

* DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PERCENT

* DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD

* DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS

* DEERE SAYS WE ARE EXECUTING PRICING ACTIONS FOR CONSTRUCTION & FORESTRY BUSINESS THAT WILL TAKE EFFECT OVER THE REMAINDER OF THE YEAR

* DEERE SAYS AT THIS TIME, WE ARE CONFIDENT THAT OUR ACTIONS WILL MORE THAN OFFSET INFLATION THROUGH 2019

* DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY