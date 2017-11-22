FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deere sees FY 2018 equipment operations capex of about $925 mln‍​
#Market News
November 22, 2017 / 11:37 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

BRIEF-Deere sees FY 2018 equipment operations capex of about $925 mln‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Deere & Co:

* Sees FY 2018 total U.S. farm cash receipts of $368.3 billion - conf call slides ‍​

* Sees Q1 2018 net sales (equipment operations) up about 38 pct‍​

* 2017/2018 projection for U.S. farm commodity prices for soybeans is $9.10 per bushel

* 2017/2018 projection for U.S. farm commodity prices for corn is $3.20 per bushel

* Sees FY 2018 equipment operations capex of about $925 million‍​

* Sees fiscal 2018 net operating cash flows equipment operations about $3.8 bln‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zrvOZl) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
