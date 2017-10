Sept 28 (Reuters) - DEFAMA DEUTSCHE FACHMARKT AG:

* EXPECTS A ONE-TIME DEAL FROM A PLANNED JOINT VENTURE

* HAS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT WITH HD GROUPPE, ABOUT THE ACQUISITION OF A 50% STAKE IN EKZ RADEBERG

* WILL HAVE A HIGH SIX-DIGIT ONE-OFF INCOME AND A LIQUIDITY INFLOW OF AROUND EUR 2 MILLION IN THE CURRENT YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)