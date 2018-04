April 25 (Reuters) - DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG:

* DIVIDEND INCREASE TO 34 CENTS PER SHARE PROPOSED

* FY REVENUE OF 5.8 (PREVIOUS YEAR: 3.4) MILLION EUR, NET INCOME OF 1.4 (0.9) MILLION EUR

* FY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO