Feb 28 (Reuters) - DEFAMA DEUTSCHE FACHMARKT AG:

* DIVIDEND INCREASE PROPOSED BY 70% TO 34 CENTS PER SHARE

* FORECAST FOR 2018: FURTHER STRONG INCREASES IN ALL NUMBERS

* FY SALES: EUR 5.8 MILLION; RESULT: EUR 1.4 MILLION; FFO: EUR 2.6 MILLION

* NOW EXPECTS 2018 NET INCOME INCREASE TO EUR 1.75 MILLION