Feb 25 (Reuters) - DEFAMA DEUTSCHE FACHMARKT AG:

* FY SALES OF EUR 11.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 9.1 MILLION)

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND INCREASED TO 45 CENT PER SHARE

* FORECAST FOR 2020: FURTHER STRONG INCREASE IN ALL KEY FIGURES

* FOR 2020 SEES INCREASE IN FFO TO AROUND EUR 5.7 MILLION OR EUR 1.30 PER SHARE

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME FOR THE YEAR IN ACCORDANCE WITH HGB AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.1 MILLION

* FY FFO AT EUR 4.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 26%

* COMPANY INTENDS TO RAISE DIVIDEND AGAIN FOR 2020