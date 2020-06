June 23 (Reuters) - DEFAMA DEUTSCHE FACHMARKT AG:

* INCREASES LIQUIDITY THROUGH REVALUATIONS

* FREELY AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY INCREASES BY A GOOD € 2 MILLION

* FURTHER ACQUISITIONS POSSIBLE WITHOUT CAPITAL INCREASE AND/OR SALES

* INCREASE IN TWO FURTHER EXISTING LOANS

* RELEASED FUNDS ARE TO BE USED FOR THE PURCHASE OF NEW OBJECTS