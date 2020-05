May 6 (Reuters) - DEFAMA DEUTSCHE FACHMARKT AG:

* EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE FULL YEAR CONFIRMED

* Q1 REVENUE: € 3.13 MILLION; RESULT: € 593 THOUSAND; FFO: € 1.31 MILLION

* Q1 FFO AT EUR 1.31 MILLION, INCREASE OF 16% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR