April 6 (Reuters) - Defenx PLC:

* ‍PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION AND OPEN OFFER TO RAISE, IN AGGREGATE, APPROXIMATELY £1.2 MILLION​

* ‍NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT A PRICE OF 8 PENCE PER SHARE FOR GENERAL WORKING CAPITAL PURPOSES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)