Nov 21 (Reuters) - DEFENX PLC:

* SAYS ‍APPOINTMENT OF ALESSANDRO POERIO AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ‍ANDREA STECCONI, CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, REMAINING ON BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR IN A CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP ROLE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)