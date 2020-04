BRIEF-Deinove FY Group Net Loss Widens To 10.2 Million Euros

April 29 (Reuters) - DEINOVE SA:

* GROUP NET LOSS FOR 2019 EUR 10.2 MILLION, COMPARED WITH LOSS OF EUR 8.7 MILLION IN 2018, MAINLY DUE TO PROGRESS OF DNV3837 CLINICAL PROGRAM

* CONSOLIDATED CASH POSITION EUR 3.0 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* END-DEC CONSOLIDATED OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 12.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 10.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OBJECTIVES 2020: GENERATE REVENUES THROUGH COSMETICS BUSINESS, ADVANCE DNV3837 PR OGRAM TOWARDS PHASE III AND MONITOR EXPENSES TO MAINTAINFINANCIA L FLEXIBILITY

* INITIATION OF PHASE II TRIAL TESTING DNV3837 AS FIRST‐LINE TREAT MENT FOR SEVERE C. DIFFICILE GASTROINTESTINAL INFECTIONS