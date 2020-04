April 1 (Reuters) - DEINOVE SA:

* DEINOVE OBTAINS FROM SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE FACTORING THE PRE-FUNDING OF ITS 2019 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT TAX CREDIT RECEIVABLE AMOUNTING TO EUR 2.1 MILLION

* DEINOVE RECEIVED EUR 2.1M AND THUS STRENGTHENED ITS SHORT-TERM CASH POSITION

* FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW, DEINOVE HAS CALLED ON SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE FACTORING (SGF) TO PRE-FINANCE ITS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT TAX CREDIT RECEIVABLE