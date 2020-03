BRIEF-Deinove Receives EUR 1.5 Mln From Bpifrance

March 11 (Reuters) - DEINOVE SA:

* DEINOVE PASSES THE 2ND MILESTONE OF THE AGIR PROGRAM AND RECEIVES €1.5M FROM BPIFRANCE

* RESULTS OBTAINED VALIDATE THIS STAGE AND LEAD TO A PAYMENT OF EUR 1.5M FROM BPIFRANCE.

* 2ND MILESTONE OF THIS RESEARCH PROGRAM INCLUDED SCREENING OF GROWING NUMBER OF STRAINS, VALIDATION OF AUTOMATED TOOLS DEVELOPED BY DEINOVE AND IDENTIFICATION OF SOME THIRTY “HITS”

* COMPANY HAS ENTERED INTO PARTNERSHIPS WITH SEVERAL COMPANIES, INCLUDING BIOMÉRIEUX AND NAICONS

* DEINOVE AIMS TO MAXIMIZE OPPORTUNITIES TO DISCOVER NEW ANTIBIOTIC STRUCTURES BY EXPANDING ITS FIELD OF RESEARCH BEYOND ITS OWN BACTERIAL LIBRARY