BRIEF-Deinove Signs License Option Agreement With Redx Pharma

March 22 (Reuters) - DEINOVE SA:

* DEINOVE EXPANDS ITS INNOVATIVE ANTIBIOTIC PORTFOLIO BY SIGNING A LICENSE OPTION AGREEMENT WITH REDX PHARMA

* PROGRAM DEVELOPED BY REDX PHARMA FOCUSES ON A NEW CLASS OF ANTIBIOTICS AIMED AT TREATING MOST LETHAL INFECTIONS

* DEINOVE ACQUIRES AN OPTION FOR A LICENSE ON A SERIES OF MOLECULES ABOUT TO ENTER PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT.

* REDX PHARMA ENTRUSTS DEINOVE WITH NEXT STEPS TO OPTIMIZE ITS ANTI-INFECTIVE PROGRAM.