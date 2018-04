April 13 (Reuters) - Deinove SA:

* DEINOVE TAKES ON A WHOLE NEW DIMENSION WITH THE ACQUISITION OF MORPHOCHEM’S CLINICAL-STAGE ANTIBIOTIC COMPOUND

* DEINOVE SA- ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION, THROUGH A CONTRIBUTION-IN-KIND TRANSACTION, OF ENTIRE CAPITAL OF AUSTRIAN COMPANY BIOVERTIS AG

* DEINOVE SA- BIOVERTIS OWNS ENTIRE CAPITAL OF GERMAN COMPANY MORPHOCHEM, WITH LATTER DEVELOPING CLINICAL-STAGE ANTIBIOTIC COMPOUND “MCB3837” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: