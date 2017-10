Oct 25 (Reuters) - Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc

* Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group - ‍On Oct 20, co entered sixth amendment to loan agreement, consent to loan agreement, as amended, dated Oct 15, 2012​

* Del Frisco's - ‍Amendment, among other things, consents to co's sale,leaseback of Orlando, Florida Del Frisco's double Eagle Steak House location​ Source text: [bit.ly/2zBGIY8] Further company coverage: