BRIEF-Del Frisco's Restaurant Group To Acquire Barteca Restaurant Group For $325 Million In Cash

May 7 (Reuters) - Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc :

* DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. TO ACQUIRE BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP FOR $325 MILLION IN CASH

* DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC - POST-ACQUISITION, BARTECA WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY JEFF CARCARA, ITS CURRENT CEO

* DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION

* DEL FRISCO'S RESTAURANT GROUP INC - PROPOSED TRANSACTION DOES NOT REQUIRE APPROVAL BY DEL FRISCO'S SHAREHOLDERS