BRIEF-Del Monte Pacific Posts Q3 Sales Of US$555.3 Million

March 11 (Reuters) - Del Monte Pacific Ltd:

* DEL MONTE PACIFIC LTD- Q3 SALES OF US$555.3 MILLION, 5% HIGHER

* DEL MONTE PACIFIC LTD - IN FEBRUARY, EXPERIENCED SOFTER DEMAND AND SOME LOGISTICS HURDLES IN CHINA

* DEL MONTE PACIFIC LTD-CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC DID NOT HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON DMPL’S RESULTS FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 JAN

* DEL MONTE PACIFIC LTD- EXPECTED TO REMAIN PROFITABLE IN FY2020 ON A RECURRING BASIS

* DEL MONTE PACIFIC LTD - QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $7.4 MILLION VERSUS $3 MILLION

* DEL MONTE PACIFIC LTD - GROUP IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN PROFITABLE IN FY2020 ON A RECURRING BASIS

* DEL MONTE PACIFIC LTD - DMFI IS EXPECTED TO ACHIEVE 95% CAPACITY UTILISATION FOR VEGETABLE IN NEXT PACK SEASON THIS YEAR, UP FROM 50%