March 16 (Reuters) - Del Monte Pacific Ltd:

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC DID NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CO FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 JAN RELEASED ON 11 MARCH

* DMPL EXPECTS SOME FAVOURABLE IMPACT ON SALES IN USA AND PHILIPPINES WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO OFFSET DECLINE IN SALES IN NORTH ASIA

* MONITORING SUPPLY CHAIN, PRIMARILY IN CHINA, SO IT CAN MINIMISE POTENTIAL IMPACT ON RAW & PACKAGING MATERIALS, & EQUIPMENT SOURCING