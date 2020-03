March 16 (Reuters) - Del Monte Pacific Ltd:

* DEL MONTE PACIFIC LTD - UPDATES ON COVID-19 IMPACT ON CO’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* DEL MONTE PACIFIC LTD - BEGINNING FEBRUARY, CO EXPERIENCED SOFTER DEMAND, SOME LOGISTICS HURDLES IN CHINA, WHICH ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 3% OF GROUP SALES