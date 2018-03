BRIEF-Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.89

March 14 (Reuters) - Del Taco Restaurants Inc:

* DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC. REPORTS FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $146.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $147.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.89

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.17 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 2.4%​

* QTRLY ‍COMPANY-OPERATED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 2.1%​

* SEES ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 SYSTEM-WIDE SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 2% TO 4%​

* SEES ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $506 MILLION AND $516 MILLION​

* SEES ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 TOTAL COMPANY-OPERATED RESTAURANT SALES BETWEEN $473 MILLION AND $483 MILLION​

* SEES ‍ FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESTAURANT CONTRIBUTION MARGIN BETWEEN 19.3% AND 19.8%​

* SEES ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.59 TO $0.63​

* SEES ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $35.0 MILLION TO $38.0 MILLION​